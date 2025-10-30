US ends automatic work permit renewals; Indian workforce faces risk
What's the story
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an interim rule ending the automatic extension of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) for migrant workers. The new rule will come into effect on October 30, 2025, and is expected to impact thousands of foreign workers, including a large number of Indians. The DHS said, "Aliens who file to renew their EAD on or after Oct. 30, 2025 will no longer receive an automatic extension."
Security focus
Move in line with Trump's stricter immigration policies
The new rule intends to enhance "vetting and screening to protect public safety, national security," a move in line with the Donald Trump administration's stricter immigration policies. It reverses a Biden-era policy that allowed immigrants to work for 540 days after their permits expired provided they filed timely renewal applications and met eligibility criteria. The DHS clarified that "limited exceptions" would still apply, such as extensions granted under specific laws or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) notifications.
Renewal advice
Background checks of migrant workers to be scrutinized more often
The rule also means that migrant workers' backgrounds will be scrutinized more often. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) believes this will help "deter fraud and detect aliens with potentially harmful intent." USCIS Director Joseph Edlow called the move a "common sense" step, adding that working in the US is a "privilege, not a right."
Document details
What is EAD and how it works?
An Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is a document that allows certain non-citizens to work legally in the US for a limited time. However, Green Card holders and non-immigrant visa workers such as H-1B, L-1B, O or P visa holders do not need this document. The USCIS has recommended immigrants to file renewal applications up to 180 days before their EADs expire to avoid job disruptions under the new rule.