'China, US should be partners, friends': Xi after meeting Trump
What's the story
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a new spirit of cooperation between China and the United States. He made this appeal during his opening remarks at a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, South Korea. While he acknowledged differences between Beijing and Washington, Xi emphasized that friction is "normal" for leading economies.
Diplomatic stance
China-US relations should stay on right course, says Xi
Xi stressed the need to steer China-US relations in the right direction amid challenges. He said, "You and I at the helm of China-US relations should stay on the right course and steadily sail forward." The Chinese president also reiterated that China's development aligns with Trump's vision for America, adding that countries could prosper together. "I have stated....many times that China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history taught us and reality demands," he added.
Trade progress
Basic consensus reached on major concerns, says Xi
Xi also noted that both countries' economic teams had recently reached a "basic consensus" on major concerns, especially trade. This progress paved the way for constructive dialogue between Xi and Trump. He said he was ready to work with Trump "to build a solid foundation for China-US relations and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries."
Peace efforts
Chinese President lauds Trump for global peace efforts
During the meeting, Xi also praised Trump for his contributions to global peace, including the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement and involvement in Cambodia-Thailand border peace talks. He said both countries could work together to tackle tough global problems and accomplish great things for their nations and the world. The meeting comes amid ongoing trade friction between China and the US, with Trump's tariffs and China's rare earth export restrictions causing economic uncertainty.
Diplomatic gestures
Trump greets Xi with handshake on red carpet
Ahead of their meeting, Trump greeted Xi with a handshake on a red carpet lined with US and Chinese flags. He called Xi a "very tough negotiator," indicating that their discussion would focus on long-standing economic disputes. "We will be having some discussions. I think we've already agreed to a lot of things, and we'll agree to some more right now," Trump said.