Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a new spirit of cooperation between China and the United States . He made this appeal during his opening remarks at a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Busan, South Korea. While he acknowledged differences between Beijing and Washington, Xi emphasized that friction is "normal" for leading economies.

Diplomatic stance China-US relations should stay on right course, says Xi Xi stressed the need to steer China-US relations in the right direction amid challenges. He said, "You and I at the helm of China-US relations should stay on the right course and steadily sail forward." The Chinese president also reiterated that China's development aligns with Trump's vision for America, adding that countries could prosper together. "I have stated....many times that China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history taught us and reality demands," he added.

Trade progress Basic consensus reached on major concerns, says Xi Xi also noted that both countries' economic teams had recently reached a "basic consensus" on major concerns, especially trade. This progress paved the way for constructive dialogue between Xi and Trump. He said he was ready to work with Trump "to build a solid foundation for China-US relations and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries."

Peace efforts Chinese President lauds Trump for global peace efforts During the meeting, Xi also praised Trump for his contributions to global peace, including the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement and involvement in Cambodia-Thailand border peace talks. He said both countries could work together to tackle tough global problems and accomplish great things for their nations and the world. The meeting comes amid ongoing trade friction between China and the US, with Trump's tariffs and China's rare earth export restrictions causing economic uncertainty.