US envoy coached Putin aide on Ukraine peace plan: Report

United States President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly advised Russian President Vladimir Putin 's aide Yuri Ushakov on how to present a peace plan for Ukraine . According to a transcript of the call from October 14, published by Bloomberg News, Witkoff suggested that Ushakov should congratulate Trump on the Gaza peace deal and express respect for his efforts toward peace. "From that, it's going to be a really good call," Witkoff said in the transcript.

Diplomatic mission Trump sends Witkoff to Moscow after 'fine-tuned' peace plan The report comes as Trump said a proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine has been "fine-tuned." He announced that he is sending Witkoff to meet with Putin. The White House did not dispute the transcript's authenticity, and Trump described Witkoff's approach as "standard" negotiating procedure. However, US Representative Don Bacon criticized this strategy, saying it showed favoritism toward Russia and questioned Witkoff's trustworthiness in leading negotiations.

Call strategy Witkoff suggests pre-Zelenskyy call between Trump and Putin During his call with Ushakov, Witkoff also mentioned Zelenskyy's upcoming visit to the White House and suggested that Putin speak to Trump ahead of that meeting. "Here's what I think would be amazing," Witkoff said, adding, "Maybe he says to President Trump: you know, Steve and Yuri discussed a very similar 20-point plan to peace and that could be something that we think might move the needle a little bit, we're open to those sorts of things.'"

Peace efforts Witkoff's daily talks with Russian, Ukrainian officials The transcript shows Witkoff speaks to Russian and Ukrainian officials nearly every day to achieve peace. White House communications director Steven Cheung said this proves Witkoff is doing exactly what President Trump appointed him to do. The original peace plan, which was leaked last week, appeared heavily tilted toward Russian demands. It called for Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region and drastically reduce its military size.