US aircraft evacuated from 2nd UK base after Iran threat
What's the story
The United States has pulled its aircraft from a United Kingdom air base after receiving a threat from Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported. The specific details of the threat to RAF Mildenhall remain unclear. Last month, the US military evacuated a dozen B-1 bombers from the RAF Fairford airbase in the UK following intelligence reports suggesting an Iranian drone attack.
Presidential statement
Trump hints at end of military operations in Iran conflict
This development comes after US President Donald Trump indicated that military operations in the Iran war are "effectively over," adding that Israel and Gulf allies in the region were well protected from Iran and that an escalation was not needed.
"At this point, taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing - but we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason," he also told reporters during a briefing at the White House.
Meeting
Closed-door meeting between Vance and Qatari PM
Trump's comments followed a closed-door meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who praised the progress in a post on social media.
"We discussed the situation in the region and ways to progress the US-Iran talks," the prime minister said.
"Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region."
Peace terms
Iranian official slams US for not accepting peace terms
Iran, however, has intensified its rhetoric against Washington, demanding that the US accept its seven conditions for an immediate end to hostilities in West Asia.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said the US government is "wrecked" by the war on Iran.
"FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks," he wrote on X. He also called on the US to recognize the "West Asian NEW ORDER" and "SURRENDER" to Iran's seven conditions.