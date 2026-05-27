US ex-attorney general Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer 

Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after President Donald Trump fired her as attorney general. The news was reported by Axios, which also revealed that Trump has appointed her to an artificial intelligence advisory committee. She will be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), according to Axios. Bondi, 60, is said to be recovering after undergoing treatment.

Health update Bondi has yet to comment on diagnosis Bondi, 60, has not publicly confirmed her cancer diagnosis. However, the news of her diagnosis has shocked many supporters of the MAGA movement. Independent journalist Nick Sortor called it "HORRIBLE news" and urged prayers for Bondi. Podcast host Katie Miller also praised Bondi's strength in dealing with cancer, saying, "Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks."

New appointments PCAST members and Trump's support for Bondi The PCAST is chaired by White House AI adviser David Sacks and White House science adviser Michael Kratsios. The panel includes tech executives like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Bondi's role will be to bridge the government with these tech giants. Vice President JD Vance praised Bondi as an "enormously valuable asset" to the president's team in light of her new appointment.

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