US expands $15,000 visa bond rule to 7 more countries

The United States has expanded its visa bond requirement to seven more countries, bringing the total number to 13. The new additions are Turkmenistan, Bhutan, Botswana, the Central African Republic (CAR), Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Namibia. The bond requirement of up to $15,000 was quietly updated by the State Department last week and came into effect on January 1.

Policy details Visa bond requirement part of stricter entry rules The visa bond requirement is part of a wider crackdown on US entry rules under the Trump administration. It includes mandatory in-person visa interviews for all applicants, disclosure of years of social media activity, and detailed information about their own and their families' travel and residence history. The bond amount ranges from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the applicant's country.

Official stance US officials defend bond requirement US officials have defended the bond requirement, saying it helps ensure that visitors do not overstay their visas. However, they admit that paying the bond does not guarantee a visa will be approved. The amount is refunded if a visa is denied or when a visa holder proves compliance with the terms of their stay.