US considering 2nd round of talks with Iran, report claims 

The United States is considering a second round of in-person talks with Iran , sources familiar with the negotiations told CNN. The move comes after marathon talks over the weekend in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough. People familiar with the matter told CNN that President Donald Trump is open to resuming negotiations if he believes Tehran is ready to comply with his demands.

Negotiation prospects Potential dates and locations for 2nd round of talks Officials are currently discussing potential dates and locations for a second round of talks before the ceasefire expires on April 21. However, it's unclear if such a meeting would take place. The US has already blocked Iranian ports, further complicating the situation. Both sides have proposed suspending Iranian uranium enrichment but so far haven't agreed on a timeline for the moratorium, officials said.

Pakistan Pakistan proposes to host another round of talks According to two Pakistani officials who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity, Islamabad has yet again proposed to host the second round of negotiations. AP and Reuters news agencies reported that even though talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad ended without a settlement, engagement between the two sides is still ongoing. The officials said the proposal will depend on whether the parties request a different location.

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Diplomatic hopes Turkey working to bridge gaps between 2 sides Despite the challenges, administration officials remain hopeful that a diplomatic off-ramp is achievable. People familiar with the talks told CNN that they are considering extending the ceasefire deadline to allow more time for negotiations. "There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get....agreement," a US official said. Trump had, on Monday, claimed that Iran called the administration and that "they'd like to make a deal very badly," without specifying who made the call.

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