US jet hit by suspected Iranian fire makes emergency landing 

A United States F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a US airbase in the Middle East after it was hit by suspected Iranian fire, sources told CNN. Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, stated that the fifth-generation stealth fighter was "flying a combat mission over Iran" when forced to make an emergency landing. Hawkins said the jet landed safely and the incident is under investigation.

Historical significance First known instance of Iran hitting US aircraft If confirmed, this incident would be the first known instance of Iran hitting a US aircraft since the conflict began in late February. The F-35 is one of the most advanced fighter jets in service and costs over $100 million. Both the United States and Israel have been deploying these jets during ongoing hostilities with Iran.

Military escalation Iran will face 'largest strike package yet': Defense Secretary Amid the hostilities, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Iran will face the "largest strike package yet" today. He insisted that the United States is winning decisively in this conflict on its own terms. The military campaign against Iran, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, is "laser-focused" and "decisive," with objectives remaining unchanged since Day One, he said during a Pentagon briefing.

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