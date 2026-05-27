US-Iran war: Could Strait of Hormuz open for shipping soon?

Iran 's state television has reported that Tehran has received a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States . The proposed framework seeks to end their ongoing conflict by restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and lifting a naval blockade. Under this agreement, Iran would restore commercial shipping through the strategic waterway to pre-war levels within a month.

Military withdrawal US to withdraw military from Iran's vicinity As part of the proposed deal, the US would withdraw its military forces from Iran's vicinity and lift a naval blockade. However, Iranian state TV has clarified that this framework is not yet finalized and Tehran will not take any action without "tangible verification." The plan also excludes military vessels and envisions Iran managing ship traffic through the strait in cooperation with Oman.

International approval Binding UN Security Council resolution If a final agreement is reached within 60 days, it could be approved as a binding United Nations Security Council resolution. The proposed MoU comes after indirect talks that began after the war started in February. Pakistan has been a key mediator between Tehran and Washington during these discussions. The conflict escalated earlier this year when Iran and Israel exchanged missile and drone attacks, disrupting shipping in the Gulf region.

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Navigation assurance Iran to halt transit fees for ships The proposed deal includes Iran's commitment to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow free shipping and navigation through the waterway. Tehran would start efforts to clear mines from the strait within a 30-day window after an agreement is reached. This would allow vessels from all countries to navigate freely and safely, with Iran even halting transit fees for ships.

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