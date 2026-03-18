US hits Iranian missile sites with 5,000-pound 'bunker buster' bombs 

The United States Central Command has said that it used multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs on hardened Iranian missile sites along the country's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. It said the "Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait." Iran has blocked the crucial waterway, which carries one-fifth of the world's oil supply. This blockade has severely disrupted maritime traffic and led to a global spike in energy prices.

Diplomatic tensions Trump criticizes NATO allies for not supporting US The US military action comes after President Donald Trump's calls for NATO allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz were rejected. Trump had expressed frustration over this lack of support, saying that despite helping NATO "so much," the US wasn't getting support in return. In heated remarks, Trump insisted "we don't need any help," but they "should've been there." He said it was in the allies' best interests to prevent Iran from securing a nuclear weapon.

Nuclear stance Iran maintains it does not seek nuclear weapons Iran has repeatedly said it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons and uses its nuclear program for peaceful purposes such as energy generation. In the first week of March, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, clarified that there is no evidence of Iran developing a nuclear weapon. However, he expressed concern over Iran's large stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium and its refusal to grant full access to IAEA inspectors.

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