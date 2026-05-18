Indian student killed in road accident in US
What's the story
Navya Gadusu, a 25-year-old Indian student, was killed in a road accident near Chicago on Saturday night. The incident took place on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 11:15pm when a car hit Gadusu's minivan, which was moving slowly at about 16-24km/h. Four people were initially hospitalized locally before being moved to hospitals in Chicago for further treatment.
Collision impact
Car hit minivan
The car driver, unaware of the minivan's slow speed, swerved left to avoid a collision but hit the minivan's left side. This caused the minivan to veer off the road into a ditch. According to authorities, the vehicle with mechanical issues that Gadusu's minivan was following wasn't involved in this crash.
Seating issues
Minivan had no seat belts
Reportedly, the minivan only had two front seats, and five others were seated on mango boxes without seat belts. The Indian Consulate General in Chicago confirmed Gadusu's death and extended condolences to her family. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago," it said. The consulate also said it was in touch with friends and community members assisting those injured in the accident.