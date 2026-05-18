Indian student killed in road accident in US

The car driver, unaware of the minivan's slow speed, swerved left to avoid a collision but hit the minivan's left side. This caused the minivan to veer off the road into a ditch. According to authorities, the vehicle with mechanical issues that Gadusu's minivan was following wasn't involved in this crash.

Seating issues

Minivan had no seat belts

Reportedly, the minivan only had two front seats, and five others were seated on mango boxes without seat belts. The Indian Consulate General in Chicago confirmed Gadusu's death and extended condolences to her family. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago," it said. The consulate also said it was in touch with friends and community members assisting those injured in the accident.