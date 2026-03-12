Iran leadership 'intact,' not at risk of collapse: US intelligence

United States intelligence reports have suggested that Iran 's leadership remains intact and is not at risk of collapse in the near future despite nearly two weeks of continuous bombardment by the US and Israel, three sources told Reuters. One of the sources claims that a "multitude" of intelligence reports provide "consistent analysis that the regime is not in danger" of collapse and "retains control of the Iranian public."

Military campaign US and Israel's strikes have killed several senior Iranian officials Since the start of their military campaign, the US and Israel have targeted several Iranian sites, including air defenses and nuclear facilities. On the first day of the strikes, many senior officials were killed, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. US President Donald Trump has suggested that he plans to finish the largest US military operation since 2003 "soon." However, finding an acceptable end to the war may be difficult if Iran's leaders stay firmly entrenched, the Reuters report said.

Israel No guarantee war will result in clerical government's collapse In closed-door meetings, Israeli officials also acknowledged that there is no guarantee that the war will result in the clerical government's collapse, according to a senior Israeli official. The sources emphasized that the situation on the ground is fluid and that the dynamics within Iran could shift. The Assembly of Experts had declared Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader after his father's death.

