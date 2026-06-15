Will US-Iran deal bring peace to Lebanon?
What's the story
After numerous delays, the United States and Iran have reached a deal, with both sides declaring victory. The agreement, mediated by Pakistan, includes lifting Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the US blockade of Iranian ports. This is expected to ease global economic strains and help Iran's struggling economy. However, immediate implementation, including the future situation in Lebanon, remains uncertain.
Military ceasefire
Deal's terms on Israel-Hezbollah conflict remain uncertain
The deal calls for an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not indicated any willingness to halt Israel's offensive against Hezbollah. Recent Israeli strikes, twice in just the past week, on Beirut have nearly derailed negotiations, highlighting the fragility of this aspect of the agreement.
Nuclear concerns
Nuclear weapons guarantee crucial for US in deal
The deal's most crucial aspect from a US perspective is its ability to guarantee Iran won't develop nuclear weapons. While Iranian state media suggests such mechanisms may exist in the agreement, details are yet to be clarified and will likely be subject to intense negotiations. The signing ceremony for this agreement is still a few days away, leaving room for further developments.