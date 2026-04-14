US, Iran eye April 16 talks; venue still undecided

The United States and Iran are reportedly planning a second round of talks after their first round in Islamabad ended without an agreement. The new negotiations could begin as early as Thursday, before the current ceasefire deal expires on April 21. The venue for these discussions remains undecided, with both Islamabad and Geneva being considered.

Diplomatic stance Trump threatens naval blockade in Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to resume negotiations if Tehran is ready to meet his demands. He also announced a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising fears of disruptions in global energy supplies. Meanwhile, Iran's envoy in New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, has shown conditional willingness for talks but warned that Tehran is ready for "all options" if diplomacy fails.

Market response Talks boost global financial markets, ease oil prices The prospect of renewed diplomatic talks between the United States and Iran has had a positive impact on global financial markets. Asian equities rose on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 climbing up to 2.5% and South Korea's KOSPI rising around 3.7%. Oil prices also fell as geopolitical concerns eased, with Brent crude slipping below $98 per barrel.

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