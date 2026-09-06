US threatens to sink Iranian oil tankers amid rising tensions
What's the story
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a stern warning to Iran. He said that the US would destroy and sink Iranian oil tankers if Tehran attacks US Navy ships. The warning comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran in the region. "All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy," Hegseth wrote on X, quoting US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper.
Twitter Post
Hegseth's warning to Iran
It’s simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at @USNavy.— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 5, 2026
Iran’s oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all, in @CENTCOM & @USPACOM. https://t.co/lr5TaxloBw
Economic impact
US will not shy away from defending its forces
Admiral Cooper also warned that Iran would face a higher economic cost if it attacked American vessels.
He said if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked two US ships, American forces would respond by "taking out three" Iranian vessels.
The US has made it clear that it will not shy away from defending its forces and destroying Iran's "limited and exposed oil fleet" if required.
Retaliatory action
US strike on Iranian oil tankers
The warnings came after a US strike on three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday. The strike included one tanker near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub.
This was in retaliation for the IRGC launching ballistic missiles at two US Navy ships, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM).
No American personnel were harmed in the incident, it said.
Escalating tensions
Iran warns of 'more severe' attacks on US vessels
Iran's military command has warned that if harassment of Iranian ships and naval blockade continue, their attacks against US military vessels would be "more severe than before" and could expand.
The IRGC Navy had earlier warned vessels in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz against suspicious movements.
They claimed to have targeted three oil tankers traveling through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz along with three additional US vessels.
Supply concerns
Fears over global energy supplies, shipping through Strait of Hormuz
The escalating confrontation has raised fears over global energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures closed at $96.28 a barrel on Friday, their highest level since July 24, amid concerns of further disruptions to oil supplies.
The US blockade of Iranian ports came after Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway for global oil supplies before the war.