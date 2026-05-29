US, Iran reach tentative agreement; deal still needs Trump's nod

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and initiate nuclear talks. However, President Donald Trump has yet to endorse the deal. US Vice President JD Vance said "a couple of language points" are still being discussed, adding it's "TBD" whether Trump will approve the deal. The agreement would kick off another 60 days of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

Escalating tensions Deal comes amid rising tensions in the region The deal comes amid escalating tensions in the region. Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait late Wednesday, which was intercepted by the US Central Command. On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran claimed responsibility for an attack on an American air base, as per Tasnim News Agency, alleging it was behind recent US strikes.

Official statements Tentative agreement depends on Trump's support: Scott Bessent US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke about the tentative agreement during a White House press briefing. "Everything depends on what the president wants to do," Bessent said during a White House press briefing, adding, "And President Donald Trump is not going to make a bad deal for the American people." Bessent downplayed suggestions of lifting sanctions on Iran as part of any eventual deal, telling reporters, "I would think things would go very slowly in terms of that."

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