US-Iran talks likely to resume in Pakistan next week: Report
What's the story
The United States and Iran are likely to resume negotiations in Islamabad next week. The talks come as President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on Tehran amid escalating tensions at the Strait of Hormuz. The Wall Street Journal reported that both countries are working with mediators on a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding for month-long discussions aimed at ending hostilities.
Discussion points
Draft includes discussions on Iran's nuclear program
Reportedly, the draft includes discussions on Iran's nuclear program, de-escalation efforts in the Strait of Hormuz, and transferring Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles. Trump has said he expects a response from Iran to Washington's latest proposal soon. "I'm getting a letter supposedly tonight, so we'll see how that goes," he told reporters outside the White House.
Rising conflict
US fighter jet disabled Iranian-flagged tankers
The situation has been further complicated by recent events where a US fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers, leading to retaliatory strikes by Iran. Iranian officials accused the US of breaching the ceasefire and obstructing diplomatic efforts. An Iranian military official confirmed that their navy responded to what they termed "American terrorism with strikes," adding that "the clashes have now ceased."
Oil route
Rubio reiterates Tehran's control of oil route 'unacceptable'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated that it is "unacceptable" for Tehran to control the vital oil route. Speaking in Rome, Rubio expressed hope for a serious offer from Iran in response to Washington's proposal. Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have claimed that the US and Iran are close to reaching a temporary agreement to halt hostilities in the Middle East.
Diplomatic efforts
Pakistan key mediator in recent indirect talks
Pakistan has been a key mediator in recent indirect talks between Washington and Tehran. A diplomat in Islamabad said both sides are now more open to suggestions, with the gap between their proposals narrowing. However, despite hopes for an interim deal this weekend, previous attempts at negotiating a permanent end to hostilities have made little progress.
Negotiation landscape
Iran's President meets supreme leader ahead of negotiations
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian recently met with the country's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been absent from all public appearances since his appointment in early March. This meeting was seen as an effort to unify different factions within Iran for negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also spoke with his Pakistani counterpart about regional developments and the importance of dialogue.