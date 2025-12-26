'Merry Christmas': Trump orders 'deadly strike' against ISIS in Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump has announced that American military forces carried out airstrikes against Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in northwestern Nigeria on Christmas Day. He said he ordered the attack against the terrorists "who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians." "The United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in northwest Nigeria," he wrote in a Truth Social post, concluding it with, "MERRY CHRISTMAS to all."

Accusations Trump accuses ISIS of targeting Christians, warns terrorists Trump accused the ISIS terrorists of targeting Christians "at levels not seen for many years and even centuries." The president said that despite his warnings to stop the attacks or face consequences, the terrorists continued their assault. "I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump posted.

Operation details 'Numerous perfect strikes' executed, says Trump The US military executed "numerous perfect strikes," Trump said, adding that only the American military could carry out operations with such precision. He further praised the forces and reiterated his stance against radical Islamic terrorism. "Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper," he wrote.

Twitter Post Watch: Department of Defense shares footage of the strikes .@POTUS “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and… pic.twitter.com/ct7rUW128t — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) December 26, 2025

Nigeria's response Nigeria's President Tinubu vows to protect religious freedom Meanwhile, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has vowed to protect religious freedom in the country. The government also rejected claims of systematic persecution of Christians, saying armed groups target both Muslims and Christians. The Nigerian Foreign Ministry has also confirmed that it cooperated with the US on launching the airstrikes against "terrorist targets." Daniel Bwala, a special advisor to President Tinubu, stated that both countries are united in their fight against terrorism.

More details Trump warned Christians faced 'existential threat, genocide' in Nigeria In an X post, the US Africa Command also stated that it struck ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State at the request of Nigerian authorities. Notably, this marked the first US military operation in Nigeria under President Trump, following his rebukes of the West African nation in October and November. Trump had said that Christians faced an "existential threat" and "genocide" in the country amid ongoing armed conflicts.