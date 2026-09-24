US military operates Hormuz Strait lasers via modified Xbox controllers
The US military is now using high-powered laser weapons in the Strait of Hormuz to shoot down drones, and they're controlling them with modified Xbox controllers.
This move, reported by The New York Post, offers a much cheaper alternative to firing expensive missiles.
It's the result of decades of tech development and shows how gaming gear is finding its way into real-world defense.
Lasers use generator power not ammunition
These ship-mounted lasers turn generator power into focused beams that can zap drones and cruise missiles out of the sky: no need for physical ammunition anymore, which makes things simpler on board.
Mark Neice, president of Directed Energy Consultants, highlighted how precisely these lasers can target drone sensors or other weak spots.
While they're not perfect (they struggle with swarms and need clear weather), using Xbox controllers is a smart way to blend familiar tech with next-generation defense tools.