'Be unconventional': US military seeks 'creative' ways to punish Iran
What's the story
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has reportedly reached out to a wide array of military analysts for "new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran." An officer in CENTCOM's intelligence branch initiated the brainstorming session with an email last week, CNN reported. Officials said the unusual move indicates that President Donald Trump may be running out of options to force Iran into a deal on his terms.
Strategy reassessment
CENTCOM willing to rethink its strategy
Another source told the network that CENTCOM is considering every option and is willing to rethink its strategy.
Captain Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for CENTCOM, told CNN that "US Central Command has a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways."
"Admiral Cooper, in particular, reaches out to members of our great team, regardless of rank, to achieve the highest levels of operational performance possible," he added.
Escalating tensions
Email sent before Trump threatened new strikes against Iran
The CENTCOM email was sent before Trump threatened new strikes against Iran, only to call them off after Saudi Arabia's crown prince intervened.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke to Trump by phone and "stressed the need to prioritize dialogue to reduce escalation and the importance of making every possible effort to achieve calm that paves the way for diplomatic solutions."
Military preparations
US military preparing to strike Iranian sites
The US has been conducting relentless airstrikes on Iran to weaken its threat to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and bring it back to negotiations. However, there is still no sign of a deal.
Reports suggest the military has been actively preparing to strike Pickaxe Mountain and other Iranian sites with suspected nuclear material or equipment.
However, sources say that even America's most powerful conventional weapons may not be effective due to the facilities being deeply buried underground.
Strategic pivot
Trump may settle for a symbolic win
To destroy them, ground troops would likely be needed, a risk Trump has been unwilling to take.
Trump has reportedly lowered his expectations, with no decisive win in sight, and is looking for a symbolic win to end the war.
A source said he is considering strikes like a "fireworks" display on the same or similar sites targeted last year.
"You need creative minds at times—especially if you're running out of conventional options," the source said.