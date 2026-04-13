US military to begin full naval blockade of Iran today

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced a blockade on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports. The blockade will be implemented from 10:00am ET (2:00pm GMT) on April 13. President Donald Trump had earlier announced that the US Navy would start blockading the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

Blockade details CENTCOM clarifies details of the blockade In a statement on social media, CENTCOM clarified that the blockade would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. This includes all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian ports.

Market impact Global markets affected by announcement The announcement of the blockade has already affected global markets. US crude oil prices surged by 8% to $104.24 a barrel, while Brent crude rose by 7% to $102.29 a barrel. The price of Brent crude had been volatile since the start of the Iran war, rising from around $70 per barrel before the conflict in late February and peaking above $119 at times during recent peace talks.

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Notice issuance Formal notice to be issued to commercial mariners CENTCOM has also said that it will issue a formal notice to commercial mariners before the blockade starts. This is likely to further impact global trade and shipping routes through the region. The move comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with President Trump saying he doesn't care if Tehran returns to negotiations after talks in Pakistan failed.

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