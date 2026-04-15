US confirms crash of $240M drone in Persian Gulf

The United States Navy has confirmed the loss of an MQ-4C Triton drone in the Persian Gulf. The incident occurred on April 9 and was classified as a "Class A mishap," meaning it resulted in property damage exceeding $2 million or total loss of an aircraft. The drone, valued at approximately $238 million, was on a routine surveillance mission over the Strait of Hormuz when it began emitting emergency signals.

Crash investigation Drone crash confirmed by US Navy Flight tracking data showed the drone, operating under callsign VVPE804, lost altitude from 50,000 feet to below 10,000 feet before going offline. The United States Naval Safety Command's mishap summary report stated, "9 Apr 2026 (Location Withheld - OPSEC) MQ-4C crashed; no injury to personnel." Initial reports had speculated that Iranian forces may have shot down the drone during confrontations but US authorities have now confirmed it was a crash.

Drone features Details of the lost drone The MQ-4C Triton, developed by Northrop Grumman, is a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft designed for maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It can fly at altitudes above 50,000 feet for over 24 hours with a range of around 7,400 nautical miles. The drone carries a multi-intelligence sensor suite that enables wide-area surveillance and rapid threat detection. Its loss is significant due to its unit cost and the small size of its operational fleet.

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