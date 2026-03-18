US offers free flights, $2,600 bonus to immigrants for self-deportation

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a self-deportation program, offering illegal immigrants free flights and a $2,600 exit bonus. The program encourages undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the US without facing legal action. It called it "a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive cost-free travel, forgiveness of any failure to depart fines, and a $2,600 exit bonus to facilitate travel back to their home country or another country where they have lawful status."

Program details Over 2.2 million illegal immigrants have used the initiative The initiative, named Project Homecoming, began in May. The initiative allows migrants to register their exit intent through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, which also provides information on travel assistance and financial incentives. The DHS said the program allows migrants to "return home as regular travelers-without arrest, detention, or restraints. It's a safe, orderly alternative that provides assistance and flexibility." The program is said to save American taxpayers over $13,000 per participant compared to traditional enforced deportation methods.

Twitter Post Images of landmarks like Taj Mahal used in notification You can go home with a fresh start!



Receive a FREE flight home and a $2,600 exit bonus when you use CBP Home to self-deport: https://t.co/YGo3uuNvrE pic.twitter.com/ZdSBlrJryO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 17, 2026

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Financial incentives Exit bonus under Project Homecoming Initially, the exit bonus under Project Homecoming was $1,000 but was temporarily increased to $3,000 during the December holidays. It was permanently set at $2,600 in January 2026. The program is marketed as a safe and orderly alternative for migrants to return home without arrest or detention. It also allows them time to wrap up personal matters before leaving the US.

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