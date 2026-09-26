US offers energy support to India after Trump's tariff law
The US is stepping up to help India find new energy sources after President Trump signed a law that could slap big tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India.
While this might shake up where India gets its fuel, the law also has a broad national security waiver that could soften the blow and open doors for more U.S.-India energy teamwork.
India in energy talks with US.
With India losing oil supplies from places like Venezuela and Iran, the US now a top exporter of LPG and LNG, is offering to fill the gap.
Indian leaders like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are already in talks with US officials such as Secretary Marco Rubio about teaming up for future energy needs.
This could mean less reliance on just one country for fuel, and more options ahead for India.