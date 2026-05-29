US oil reserves nearing historic low amid Iran conflict fallout

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the United States is being depleted at an unprecedented rate under President Donald Trump . The SPR, which is the world's largest emergency crude stockpile, has seen its reserves drop to levels approaching those not seen since the early 1980s. The current situation comes on the heels of a major oil crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict with Iran and disruptions in global crude supply chains.

Reserve depletion Strait of Hormuz closure exacerbates US oil crisis Since the start of the Iran conflict, the SPR has seen a 12% decrease in its reserves, dropping to 365 million barrels. This is a far cry from the 638 million barrels it held in January 2021. The decline has been exacerbated by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint that has disrupted over 1.2 billion barrels of crude supply globally.

Export surge Potential European rationing looms as US exports rise The US has been exporting a significant portion of the crude released from the SPR, with countries in Asia and Europe turning to American supplies due to supply disruptions. Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, warned that Europe could face rationing soon. "Even if a deal is done tomorrow, it will probably take six weeks to unbottleneck the strait, only adding to pressure in inventories during peak summer demand season," she said.

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Inventory depletion Cushing stockpiles approach operationally low levels US commercial oil inventories are also declining rapidly, with stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma dropping to around 24.5 million barrels. This is close to "operationally low levels" of about 20 million barrels needed for tank operations. Croft said the market is "fast approaching tank bottoms," but noted that market reactions have been muted due to expectations of an imminent US-Iran deal.

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