Christmas storm 'Devin' disrupts US travel: 1,800+ flights canceled

A severe winter storm named "Devin" has wreaked havoc across the United States during the Christmas holiday. The storm has led to the cancellation of over 1,800 flights and delayed more than 22,000 others. The Upper Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions were particularly affected with snow, sleet, and freezing rain disrupting road and air travel.

Airport disruptions Major airports impacted, JetBlue cancels most flights New York's major airports, namely, John F Kennedy International, Newark Liberty, and LaGuardia, were among the worst hit by the storm. These airports accounted for over half of all flight cancellations across the country. JetBlue canceled the most flights due to winter storm Devin, followed by Delta Air Lines, Republic Airways, and American Airlines.

Emergency measures States of emergency declared in New York and New Jersey In anticipation of the storm, states of emergency were declared in New York and New Jersey. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the emergency to ensure resources are available for storm response. Similarly, New Jersey Acting Governor Tahesha Way advised travelers to avoid travel during the storm due to dangerous road conditions.

Weather impact Northeast faces hazardous travel conditions, California experiences flooding The National Weather Service has warned that winter storm Devin will create hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes to the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England through Saturday morning. In New York City alone, snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are expected with total accumulation up to 11 inches in some areas. Meanwhile, California is grappling with catastrophic flooding due to historic rainfall from an atmospheric river.

Flooding aftermath Flooding in California leads to fatalities, mudslides The flooding in California has already led to at least three weather-related fatalities between Sunday and Wednesday. Sacramento County sheriff's deputy James Caravallo died in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve due to wet road conditions. In San Diego, Roberto Ruiz died after a tree branch fell on him during the storm.