US preparing for 'short and powerful' strikes on Iran 

United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to be briefed on new military options against Iran by Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper on Thursday, two sources told Axios. The briefing comes as tensions between the two nations continue to escalate. The plan includes a "short and powerful" series of strikes on Iran, likely including infrastructure targets, in an effort to break the current negotiation deadlock, the sources said.

Coalition efforts US seeks international partners for coalition in Strait of Hormuz Another idea that is expected to be discussed with Trump is taking control of a portion of the Strait of Hormuz and reopening it to commercial ships. Such an operation may involve ground forces. On Wednesday, Trump told Axios that he believed the naval blockade was "somewhat more effective than...bombing." According to two sources, Trump sees the blockade as his primary source of leverage for now, but he is willing to explore military action if Iran continues to resist.

Blockade strategy Naval blockade viewed as Trump's main leverage against Iran To get Iran to reopen Hormuz, the Trump administration is also seeking to build an international coalition called the "Maritime Freedom Construct," WSJ reported. A cable sent to US embassies reportedly said, "Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy." According to the report, a senior administration official confirmed the suggestion as one of numerous diplomatic and policy options available to the president.

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