US pushed Pakistan for temporary ceasefire with Iran, report claims 

The United States pushed Pakistan to mediate a temporary ceasefire with Iran , concerned about rising oil prices, the Financial Times reported. The report also claimed that Washington was taken aback by the Iranian regime's resilience. For weeks, the Trump administration had been relying on Islamabad to persuade the Iranians to agree to a cease-fire in which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, according to "people familiar with the talks."

Mediation efforts Pakistan acted as messenger for US According to the report, Pakistan's main job was to deliver US messages to Iran in a more palatable way. "Pakistan's crucial role, as a Muslim-majority neighbor and intermediary, was to sell it to Tehran," the report said. The country acted as a messenger for Washington, presenting proposals that appeared more acceptable to Tehran. This allowed the US to keep up pressure without escalating tensions directly at such a sensitive time in the conflict.

Diplomatic questions Trump eager for ceasefire since March 21, report claims According to five sources familiar with the Pakistan-led back channel, Trump has been keen for a truce since at least March 21, when he threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants. The report claimed Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other top Pakistani officials began forwarding messages between Iranian political and military figures and the White House shortly after Trump gave his first ultimatum to open the strait.

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Diplomatic efforts Role of Pakistan Army Chief Munir in backchannel diplomacy The Financial Times report further claimed that Munir made a flurry of calls to top US officials, including Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, as Trump increased pressure to "obliterate" Iran and set an April 7 deadline. "The US and Pakistan believed Iran was more likely to accept the US-backed offer if it was delivered by a Muslim-majority neighbor state that had emphasized its neutrality throughout the conflict," the report said.

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