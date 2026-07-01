US lifts sanctions on 4 Indian firms over Russia ties
What's the story
The United States has lifted sanctions on four Indian companies that were accused of supporting Russia's military-industrial complex. The firms are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited and Lokesh Machines Limited, Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd, and Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited. These companies were initially sanctioned in 2024 under Executive Order 14024 for allegedly providing support to the Russian government.
Update details
Sanctions removal part of larger update
The removal of sanctions was part of a larger update to the US Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. This update also included new listings of individuals and entities linked to drug trafficking networks in Mexico. The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the delistings as part of its latest update to the SDN List.
US
US administration imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities
In 2024, the US government had imposed sanctions on 275 people and organizations suspected of aiding Russia's military-industrial complex. The list had 19 Indian firms. The then-US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury explained the rationale for the decision, stating that Washington will "continue to take decisive actions across the globe to stop the flow of critical technologies that Russia needs to wage its immoral war against Ukraine."
Diplomatic efforts
Indian government took up matter with US
After the sanctions were imposed, the Indian government took up the matter with Washington. The Ministry of External Affairs maintained that India is a "responsible member of the international community" that participates in key multilateral export control regimes, while also conducting regular outreach programs to ensure that Indian companies comply with export-control laws and do not violate domestic regulations.
Company profiles
Details of companies that were sanctioned
Galaxy Bearings Ltd and Lokesh Machines Limited are publicly listed companies. Lokesh Machines has several global manufacturers as clients, including US-based John Deere and Cummins, Sweden's Volvo, Japan's Honda and Suzuki. RRG Engineering Technologies is linked to India's aviation sector, with its chairperson GM Ganga Rao, serving on a 2018 civil aviation task force on UAV technology.