US lifts sanctions on 4 Indian firms over Russia ties

US

US administration imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities

In 2024, the US government had imposed sanctions on 275 people and organizations suspected of aiding Russia's military-industrial complex. The list had 19 Indian firms. The then-US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury explained the rationale for the decision, stating that Washington will "continue to take decisive actions across the globe to stop the flow of critical technologies that Russia needs to wage its immoral war against Ukraine."