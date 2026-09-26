US report: Saudi weighing nuclear arms despite 2026 civilian deal
A new US intelligence report says Saudi Arabia is still thinking about building nuclear weapons, even with a 2026 civilian nuclear deal on the table.
The deal was supposed to keep Saudi from teaming up with countries like Russia for nuclear tech, but now there are worries it might actually make nuclear risks in the region worse.
Democratic senators question deal safeguards
Some Democratic senators aren't convinced this deal is safe: they're worried it could let Saudi Arabia enrich uranium and weaken global anti-nuclear rules.
In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they shared their concerns about possible fallout.
Still, the State Department insists the agreement has tough safeguards in place, and the unease traces back to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's 2018 remarks that Saudi Arabia would "move to do the same without hesitation if Tehran ever crossed that line" if Iran developed a nuclear weapon.