US-sanctioned Chinese tanker crosses Hormuz despite blockade 

A United States-sanctioned Chinese tanker, Rich Starry, has crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite a new naval blockade on Iran . The vessel was blacklisted by the US in 2023 for allegedly helping Iran evade energy sanctions. Shipping data showed that Rich Starry was carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol. The tanker is Chinese-owned and operated by a Chinese crew and had made its first attempt to cross the channel shortly after the blockade came into force.

Blockade details Tanker broadcasted its Chinese ownership The Rich Starry's first attempt was near Iran's Qeshm Island, after which it turned back. It then resumed its journey hours later, broadcasting its Chinese ownership and crew details. Shipping data showed that the tanker navigated the strategic waterway on Tuesday. The blockade, announced by President Donald Trump, came into effect on Monday to curb Iran's oil exports.

Shipping impact Global shipping firms and energy traders left uncertain The blockade has left global shipping firms and energy traders uncertain, with many suspending operations until clearer guidelines emerge. Reports say no vessels with active transponders have entered the Persian Gulf since the blockade began. Per Bloomberg, another tanker, Elpis, entered the Gulf of Oman via the Strait of Hormuz as the blockade took effect. Ship-tracking platforms suggested that Elpis had previously docked at an Iranian port.

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