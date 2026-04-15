US blockade forces sanctioned Chinese tanker to return to Hormuz 

The US-sanctioned Chinese tanker, Rich Starry, has returned to the Strait of Hormuz after failing to breach a United States blockade on Iranian-linked vessels. The tanker had exited the Gulf on Tuesday but was unable to cross the blockade. The US Central Command confirmed that no ships crossed the blockade in its first 24 hours and six vessels were ordered by US forces to turn back toward Iranian ports.

Sanctioned vessel Rich Starry was carrying Iranian oil Rich Starry, a medium-range tanker owned by Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co., was sanctioned by the US for its dealings with Iran. The tanker was carrying around 250,000 barrels of methanol and had been loaded at Hamriyah port in the United Arab Emirates. A US destroyer also stopped two oil tankers from leaving Chabahar port on Tuesday as part of the blockade measures.

Shipping disruption Traffic through Strait of Hormuz has dropped significantly The blockade has further complicated matters for shippers, oil companies, and war risk insurers. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped significantly from over 130 daily crossings before the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28. Another US-sanctioned vessel, Very Large Crude Carrier Alicia, was seen entering the Gulf via the strait on Wednesday. According to Kpler statistics, the empty tanker is headed to Iraq on Thursday to load cargo.

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