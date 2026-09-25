US seeks face to face Russia, Ukraine talks in UAE
The US wants to get Ukraine and Russia talking face-to-face, with the United Arab Emirates as a possible meeting spot.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared the news, saying these talks are meant to help end the long-running conflict.
There is no set date yet, but both sides seem open to figuring things out.
Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discuss war
Zelenskyy held talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and the two discussed efforts to end the war, and now teams from both countries are sorting out details.
The Kremlin said a trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States could happen soon, while Zelenskyy is keeping Europe in the loop and expects updates soon.
He has also asked Trump to mention Ukraine when speaking with China's President Xi, hoping more global teamwork can ease tensions before winter hits.