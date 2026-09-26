US seeks India energy partnership after Trump OKs 100% tariffs
World
The US is making moves to become a top energy partner for India, aiming to help the country reduce its reliance on Russian oil.
US President Donald Trump just signed a new law that authorizes him to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India, that keep buying Russian oil and gas, which could push India to rethink where it gets its energy.
US pushes fuel exports to India
U.S.-India talks are now all about ramping up exports of American fuels like LPG and LNG to meet India's growing needs.
US officials are encouraging India to explore more diverse energy sources.
The US is also improving access to the Venezuelan market, hoping this opens even more options for Indian imports as both countries look to strengthen their partnership in a changing global market.