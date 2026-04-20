US seizes Iranian cargo ship near Strait of Hormuz

The United States has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, TOUSKA, near the Strait of Hormuz. The seizure was confirmed by both US President Donald Trump and the Islamic Republic of Iran . Initially, Iran denied the incident but later acknowledged it and threatened it would "respond and retaliate." The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the USS Spruance intercepted TOUSKA as it was heading toward Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Interception details CENTCOM's statement on the seizure CENTCOM stated that the USS Spruance gave multiple warnings over six hours, which the vessel allegedly ignored. US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit then boarded the ship, which is now in US custody. CENTCOM described their actions as being of "deliberate, professional, and proportional manner." Since the blockade started, 25 commercial vessels have been turned around or sent back to Iranian ports.

Contradictory reports Initial reports on the incident Initially, Iranian state-linked media reported that American forces opened fire on an Iranian merchant ship, forcing it to return. They claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval units intervened and forced Americans to retreat. However, this report contradicted Trump's claim of a successful seizure. Later, Iran confirmed the US operation against its commercial ship and called it "armed piracy."

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