US sets 2 conditions to resume talks with Iran 

The United States has set new conditions for resuming talks with Iran, with President Donald Trump saying negotiations could restart "within the next two days." Trump told the New York Post that Washington had been approached by the "right people" interested in reaching a deal. Officials from Iran and Pakistan also told Reuters that both sides could return to Islamabad this week for peace talks.

Condition speculation Conditions for talks Unofficial reports on social media have hinted at two broad conditions set by the US: reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's delegation having full authority from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to finalize any agreement. However, these details remain unconfirmed officially. The last round of negotiations in Islamabad collapsed over disagreements on Iran's nuclear program and, according to US officials, a lack of decision-making authority within the Iranian delegation.

Authority issues US expanded delegation US VP JD Vance said the Iranian delegation couldn't finalize agreements as they had to refer decisions back to Tehran. He told CNN, "That's ultimately why we left. The delegation couldn't close anything." One of the most significant points of difference was Iran's nuclear program, with Vance saying, "We need to see an affirmative commitment that [Iran] will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."

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