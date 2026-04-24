US soldier arrested after $400,000 insider bet on Maduro capture

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a United States Army Special Forces master sergeant, was arrested for allegedly using classified information to place winning bets on the Polymarket prediction market. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said he made around $400,000 from these bets on the recent military operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The indictment claims Van Dyke placed approximately $33,000 in 13 bets in the week before Operation Absolute Resolve was executed.

Legal proceedings Van Dyke could face up to 20 years in prison The charges against Van Dyke include unlawful use of confidential government information, theft of non-public government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and engaging in a monetary transaction derived from unlawful activity. If convicted on the most serious charge of wire fraud, he could face up to 20 years in prison. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has also filed a civil complaint against him for violating the Commodity Exchange Act.

Betting scandal Allegations of transferring winnings to foreign cryptocurrency vault Van Dyke's bets were on contracts that predicted US forces would be in Venezuela by January 31, 2026; Maduro would be out of office by then; a US invasion would occur by the same date or President Donald Trump would invoke the War Powers Act against Venezuela. After winning the bets, Van Dyke allegedly transferred most of his winnings to a foreign cryptocurrency vault before depositing them into an online brokerage account.

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Evasion efforts Van Dyke attempted to hide his identity as the trader When unusual trading activity on Polymarket was reported, Van Dyke allegedly tried to hide his identity as the trader. He asked Polymarket to delete his account, claiming he lost access to the associated email address. He also changed the email linked to his cryptocurrency exchange account to one not registered in his name.

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