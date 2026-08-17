Trump orders Pentagon to cut back on South Korea drills
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has directed the Pentagon to significantly cut back on joint military exercises with South Korea. The announcement was made on his social media platform, Truth Social. In his post, Trump expressed dissatisfaction that the US had agreed to participate in the exercises, which are set to start on Monday and run until August 27.
Cost concerns
Denuclearization efforts against Iran not supported by South Korea
Trump slammed the cost of the exercises, which are mostly borne by the US.
He said they send a "totally inappropriate and hostile" signal to North Korea, which he described as "unthreatening and respectful."
The president also highlighted South Korea's refusal to join in denuclearization efforts against Iran as a reason for scaling back the drills.
Rising tensions
North Korea's ballistic missile tests
The announcement comes after North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests, which were banned by the United Nations.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will see around 18,000 South Korean troops participating in counter-drone operations, GPS jamming and cyberattacks to adapt to North Korea's evolving capabilities, according to officials.
Such drills are often criticized by Pyongyang as invasion rehearsals.
Pyongyang's reaction
North Korea's response to previous military exercises
North Korea has not yet commented on the upcoming military exercises. On Friday, however, North Korea's foreign ministry condemned the joint military drills as "a rehearsal for an aggressive war."
Recently, North Korean troops have fought alongside Russia in Ukraine, gaining experience in unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and cyber operations.
Historical context
Previous instances of reduced military exercises
This isn't the first time Trump has reduced military exercises with South Korea.
He had suspended them in 2018 during denuclearization talks with Kim Jong Un and again scaled them back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The White House and Pentagon have not yet responded to requests for more information on Trump's latest directive.