US SPR lowest since early 1980s after over 30% drawdown

To help refill the reserve, the US struck a deal with an oil company in Venezuela for access to 17 oil fields.

But experts say it could take a decade or more before those fields actually boost supply, plus some need major upgrades first.

Meanwhile, rapid withdrawals might even damage storage caverns, as energy expert Samantha Gross put it, "You can damage them by pumping too much out of them."

For now, there's real concern about how prepared the US is for future energy shocks.