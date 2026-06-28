US airstrikes hit 10 Iranian sites after attack on tanker

Iranian response

'American bases will experience hell'

In response to the US strikes, Iran has threatened that American bases in the Gulf region will "experience hell" in the coming days. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander said that American actions do not "solve the mystery of our control over the Strait of Hormuz, but our shots at violators remind other vessels" of the terms of passage through the strait. Iran also claimed to have destroyed eight important US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.