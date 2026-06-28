US airstrikes hit 10 Iranian sites after attack on tanker
What's the story
The United States has launched a second wave of airstrikes on Iranian targets, following an alleged drone attack by Tehran on the Panama-flagged tanker KIKU in the Strait of Hormuz. The US military confirmed that 10 Iranian sites were hit, including surveillance systems and drone storage facilities. This comes after Friday's initial response from Washington, which targeted missile and drone storage sites in Iran after it accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship.
Presidential warning
'Iran could no longer exist'
US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying it could "no longer exist" if the US is "forced" to resume military action. He said it is "very possible" that Iran would "never learn." Despite the escalating tensions, commercial shipping continues through the Strait of Hormuz with US forces remaining vigilant, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Iranian response
'American bases will experience hell'
In response to the US strikes, Iran has threatened that American bases in the Gulf region will "experience hell" in the coming days. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander said that American actions do not "solve the mystery of our control over the Strait of Hormuz, but our shots at violators remind other vessels" of the terms of passage through the strait. Iran also claimed to have destroyed eight important US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Regional tensions
Kuwaiti army confirms interception of missiles
The Kuwaiti Army has confirmed that its air defenses are intercepting missile and drone attacks. Residents have been urged to remain calm and follow safety instructions. Sirens have been sounded across Middle Eastern countries as tensions continue to rise in the region. Meanwhile, CENTCOM has also released a 38-second video of the strikes on Iran on X.
Twitter Post
CENTCOM releases video of strikes on Iranian sites
U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter jets conducted strikes tonight on 10 Iranian military targets at multiple locations in and near the Strait of Hormuz for Iran's drone attack on M/T Kiku. pic.twitter.com/Z0TLZRqmF6— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 28, 2026