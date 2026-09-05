US destroys 3 Iranian oil tankers after missile attack
What's the story
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM)has confirmed that three Iranian crude oil tankers were destroyed on Saturday. The action came after it said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired ballistic missiles at two US Navy warships in the region. The targeted vessels, M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1, were destroyed off Kharg Island and near Jask in Iran. Another tanker was disabled in the Gulf of Oman.
Casualty update
No American personnel injured in attacks
The US Central Command has confirmed that no American personnel were injured in the attacks. The three tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar network funding the IRGC and its proxies.
Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, emphasized that the US military would not hesitate to defend itself and could destroy Iran's "exposed" oil fleet if needed.
Warning issued
'If you shoot at 2 of our ships...': Cooper
Admiral Cooper warned the IRGC, saying, "Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost—taking out three of yours."
He added that they would not hesitate to defend American forces and destroy Iran's limited and exposed oil fleet if necessary.
Counter-accusation
Iran accuses US of attacking tanker near Kharg Island
Meanwhile, Iran has accused the US of attacking an Iranian tanker near Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.
The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that there were no casualties and the crew was being evacuated.
US President Donald Trump also commented on the situation, saying in a social media post with an AI-generated video that Kharg Island was being "blown to smithereens."
Economic impact
Kharg Island crucial for Iran
Notably, Iran ranks as the third-largest oil producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and is significantly dependent on Kharg Island, which acted as the shipping hub for 90 percent of its crude oil exports before the onset of the US-Iran conflict.
The recent attacks and counter-attacks have further escalated tensions between the two nations.