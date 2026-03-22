Pakistan will attack India if US attacks, says ex-envoy

A controversial statement by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has sparked a debate over regional security. Speaking during a hypothetical discussion on conflict, Basit said Pakistan would target Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi if the United States attacked Pakistan. "If America attacks Pakistan, we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought," he said.

Diplomatic controversy Basit returns to the same argument Although Basit called the situation "out of the impossibility," he kept returning to the same argument. He said, "If someone sees us with a bad eye, Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants." His comments have since gone viral and sparked discussions about their implications.

Diplomatic history Basit's past role adds weight to his remarks Basit served as Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, a period of complex ties between the two countries. His past role adds weight to his remarks and their potential impact on regional security discussions. The comments come amid strained ties involving Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Afghan authorities accusing Pakistani forces of airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika.

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