Pakistan will attack India if US attacks, says ex-envoy
What's the story
A controversial statement by former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has sparked a debate over regional security. Speaking during a hypothetical discussion on conflict, Basit said Pakistan would target Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi if the United States attacked Pakistan. "If America attacks Pakistan, we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought," he said.
Diplomatic controversy
Basit returns to the same argument
Although Basit called the situation "out of the impossibility," he kept returning to the same argument. He said, "If someone sees us with a bad eye, Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants." His comments have since gone viral and sparked discussions about their implications.
Diplomatic history
Basit's past role adds weight to his remarks
Basit served as Pakistan's top diplomat in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, a period of complex ties between the two countries. His past role adds weight to his remarks and their potential impact on regional security discussions. The comments come amid strained ties involving Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Afghan authorities accusing Pakistani forces of airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktika.
Security discourse
Taliban alleges civilian locations were hit
The Taliban has alleged that civilian locations were hit in these airstrikes, leading to significant casualties and damage. Although independent confirmation remains limited, Basit's remarks have fed into a broader conversation around regional security and the language used by former officials. Despite no official response from Indian authorities yet, the comment has already sparked discussion across platforms.