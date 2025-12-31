Think tank warns of potential India-Pakistan conflict in 2026 

A report by the United States-based Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) has warned of a "moderate likelihood" of armed conflict between India and Pakistan in 2026. The prediction is based on heightened terrorist activity in Kashmir. The CFR report, titled "Conflicts to Watch in 2026," assessed American foreign policy experts and concluded that such a conflict could have a "moderate impact" on American interests.

Escalating tensions Recent India-Pakistan tensions and defense expansions The CFR report comes in the wake of recent escalations between India and Pakistan. In May, both countries were involved in a four-day conflict involving drone and missile strikes. This was after India's Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. Despite a ceasefire, both nations continue to strengthen their military capabilities.

Defense talks Pakistan's defense negotiations and Afghanistan conflict Pakistan is reportedly in talks with Turkey and China for new drones and air defense systems, while India's Defence Acquisition Council recently cleared purchases worth ₹79,000 crore to acquire drones, air-to-air missiles, and guided bombs. The CFR report also highlights another potential flashpoint: a "moderate likelihood" of armed conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2026 due to cross-border militant attacks. In October, violence erupted along the Durand Line between Pakistani and Afghan forces, marking a major escalation in tensions.

Economic fallout Diplomatic fallout and economic impact of Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict The conflict along the Durand Line has strained diplomatic relations and severely impacted bilateral trade, especially hurting Pakistan. Afghanistan's Taliban regime is now seeking trade ties with other countries like India, Iran, and Turkey. The CFR report serves as a guide for American policymakers to understand potential global conflict hotspots and their implications on US interests.