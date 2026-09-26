US threatens ICC sanctions at U.N. event, judicial independence concerns
The US just threatened to slap sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), which could seriously mess with how the court operates.
This happened during a big U.N. event focused on international law.
South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, called out the risk to judicial independence, especially since the US has already sanctioned ICC officials like Judge Tomoko Akane for doing their jobs.
Countries push back, defend ICC
Countries around the world are pushing back, saying the ICC is key for holding war criminals accountable.
The Dutch government (the ICC's home base) urged the US not to paralyze the court, and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten reminded everyone that keeping legal order matters.
Legal experts like William Schabas say it's time to protect and strengthen international justice, even as attacks on these institutions grow.