United States President Donald Trump will be featured on a new, limited-edition US passport. The special design is being issued to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary in July. The design includes Trump's portrait, his signature in gold, and images of the Declaration of Independence and the US flag. Another page features an illustration of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration of Independence. This will be the first time a living president's image is featured on US passports.

Anniversary festivities Passports will meet current security standards Tommy Piggott, a spokesperson for the State Department, said, "As the United States marks its 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed US passports to commemorate this historic occasion." Pigott said the passports would feature "customized artwork and enhanced imagery" while retaining existing security features, describing the US passport as one of "the most secure documents." The passports will be available to US citizens applying through the Washington Passport Agency.

Design continuity Current passport features historical images Currently, US passports feature historical images like Francis Scott Key after the Battle of Fort McHenry. This moment inspired him to write a poem that later became the US national anthem. Other pages feature historical events such as the Apollo 11 Moon landing and icons like the Statue of Liberty. Between 25,000 and 30,000 of these new passports will be available at the Washington, DC, passport office starting just before July 4.

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