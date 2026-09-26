US to seize Tifani and Majestic X carrying Iranian oil
The US is getting ready to seize two giant oil tankers, Tifani and Majestic X, loaded with Iranian crude and headed toward the US coast.
These ships, carrying about 4 million barrels of oil, were intercepted by US forces in April 2026.
It's all part of Washington's ongoing push to block Iran from selling its oil as tensions between the two countries stay high.
Forfeiture proceedings include tanker Lenore
US officials have started legal steps to take over these tankers (plus another one called Lenore) through a process called forfeiture: basically, claiming the ships because they believe laws were broken.
The tankers are taking a slow and unusual route since importing this kind of oil has been banned in the US for decades.
This move shows how seriously the US is taking efforts to cut off money flowing to Iran.