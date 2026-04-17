US troops in Middle East facing food shortages: Report

United States service members deployed in the Middle East are facing food shortages, according to a report by USA Today. The USS Tripoli, one of the ships involved in the blockade of Iranian ports, has been at sea for over a month. A sailor aboard the ship reportedly told his mother they eat when they can and split food evenly when supplies are low.

Family worries Other ships also facing meal issues The USS Tripoli is not the only ship facing these issues, according to the report. The USS Abraham Lincoln also reported similar problems with its meals. A service member shared a picture of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty, and a processed meat slab as their meal. Families of deployed personnel have been sending care packages with essential supplies, but many shipments have not reached their destinations due to mail delivery disruptions.

Mail suspension USPS suspends mail delivery to 27 military ZIP codes The United States Postal Service (USPS) has temporarily suspended mail delivery to 27 military ZIP codes. This is due to airspace closures and logistical challenges related to the ongoing conflict. Major Travis Shaw, an Army spokesperson, was quoted as saying that the suspension is "in effect until further notice." He added that mail already in transit is being held "for future delivery once service resumes."

Advertisement

Package delays Care packages stuck in transit The USPS has said that no military mailings are being returned to senders during the suspension. However, care packages sent by families are stuck in transit. Dan F, whose daughter is aboard the USS Tripoli, expressed frustration over these issues and said, "We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn't be running out of food."

Advertisement