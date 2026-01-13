'Leave now': US warns citizens to leave protest-hit Iran
What's the story
The United States has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens in Iran, asking them to leave the country immediately. The advisory comes as protests against the Islamic Republic's clerical leadership have intensified. The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran warned that displaying a US passport or any signs of American connections could lead to detention by Iranian authorities. "Showing...US passport or demonstrating connections to the US can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone," the advisory stated.
Departure advice
US citizens advised to leave Iran without government assistance
The embassy also advised US citizens to leave Iran without depending on the American government for help. Those who can't leave should find a secure place with enough supplies, including food and water. Noting that airlines have limited or canceled flights to and from Iran due to the unrest, the US said, "If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications and other essential items."
Dual nationality warning
US-Iranian dual nationals advised to leave on Iranian passports
The embassy also warned US-Iranian dual nationals to leave Iran on Iranian passports, as Tehran doesn't recognize dual nationality. "The Iranian government does not recognize dual nationality and will treat US-Iranian dual nationals solely as Iranian citizens," it said. "US citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye," it added.
Government crackdown
Iran's response to protests and US president's warning
Protests broke out on December 28 over Iran's faltering economy and the collapse of its currency. While the initial focus had been on concerns like increases in the pricing of food essentials, protestors have recently begun chanting anti-government statements as well. Iranian authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on protesters, leaving almost 600 dead and thousands arrested. US President Donald Trump has warned of military action if Tehran continues its crackdown on protesters.