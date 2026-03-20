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US warship with 2,200 personnel en route to Middle East
The USS Tripoli was spotted near Singapore

US warship with 2,200 personnel en route to Middle East

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 20, 2026
04:15 pm
What's the story

The United States is reportedly dispatching an amphibious Ready Group (ARG) led by the USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship, to West Asia. Satellite images captured the USS Tripoli (LHA 7) and two escort vessels moving southwest across the South China Sea on March 15. The warship was spotted near Singapore a day later. It is presently in the south Indian Ocean.

Marine deployment

USS Tripoli transporting 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

The USS Tripoli is transporting the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a quick-reaction force of around 2,200 Marines and Navy sailors stationed in Okinawa, Japan. An MEU is made up of four elements: command, ground combat, air combat, and logistical combat. MEUs have traditionally been utilized for missions such as evacuations and amphibious operations requiring ship-to-shore movement, such as raids and assaults.

Military presence

More than 50,000 US troops in region

According to Fox News, the Pentagon is sending the USS Tripoli ARG along with the 31st MEU as part of its own strike group. These Marines will bolster an already large American military presence in the region, with more than 50,000 US troops currently deployed across West Asia, according to the New York Times.

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Ship specifications

About USS Tripoli

The USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is an America-class amphibious assault ship built primarily as an aviation-centric platform. It carries F-35B stealth fighters, MV-22 Osprey aircraft, and helicopters to support Marine expeditionary operations and often functions as a "Lightning Carrier" in specialized configurations. It is 844 feet long and weighs around 45,000-50,000 tons. Unlike traditional amphibious ships, it doesn't have a "well deck" for landing craft.

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Trump

Trump pressed US allies to send warships to Hormuz

Over the past few days, US President Donald Trump has pressed US allies to send warships to Hormuz, where nearly 20% of the world's oil supply passed through the strait before the war. On Thursday 6 US allies said they were ready to support safe passage through Hormuz. The strait's effective shutdown has pushed oil prices rocketing to around $106 per barrel.

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