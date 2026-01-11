US prepares plans for airstrikes on Iran's military targets

The United States is reportedly preparing preliminary plans for a possible attack on Iran , including large-scale airstrikes. The Wall Street Journal reports that officials are discussing how to implement President Donald Trump 's threats against the Islamic Republic. However, no military equipment or personnel have been moved yet, and the sources were cited as saying that the planning is routine.

Presidential warning Trump warns Iran, expresses readiness to help protesters Trump has warned Iran against attacks on protesters and hinted at possible US intervention. Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" On Friday, he cautioned the Islamic Republic regime: "You better not start shooting because we'll start shooting too."

Iranian response Iran responds to US threats, intensifies crackdown on protests Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Trump of having "hands stained with the blood of Iranians." He also criticized protesters for damaging their own streets to appease Trump. Meanwhile, authorities in Iran have intensified their crackdown on nationwide protests, with at least 65 people killed, according to estimates by foreign-based human rights groups. Officials have warned that those aiding protesters will be treated as "enemies of God," a crime punishable by death.

Past actions US previously bombed Iranian territory The US struck Iranian territory in June 2025, when it dropped "bunker buster" bombs on three sites, including the Fordow nuclear enrichment plant, a deeply fortified facility hidden nearly 300 feet beneath a mountain. This action followed Israel citing threats from Iran regarding a weaponized nuclear program and came amid an intense 12-day conflict between the two West Asian countries. Over a thousand Iranians and 33 Israelis were reported to have been killed during the conflict.